Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Veeva Systems (VEEV) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Veeva Systems is one of 623 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV's full-year earnings has moved 4.27% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, VEEV has returned 2.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.32% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Veeva Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, VEEV belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 111 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.05% so far this year, so VEEV is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VEEV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

