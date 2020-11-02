Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Veeva Systems is one of 612 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV's full-year earnings has moved 0.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, VEEV has gained about 91.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 21.23% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Veeva Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VEEV belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 92 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 71.68% so far this year, so VEEV is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VEEV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

