Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Veeva Systems (VEEV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Veeva Systems is one of 605 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV's full-year earnings has moved 2.67% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, VEEV has gained about 86.49% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.35%. This shows that Veeva Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, VEEV belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 55.91% so far this year, so VEEV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VEEV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

