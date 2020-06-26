Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Veeva Systems (VEEV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Veeva Systems is one of 611 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV's full-year earnings has moved 0.98% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VEEV has returned about 68.36% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 10.81% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Veeva Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VEEV belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 49.99% so far this year, so VEEV is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VEEV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

