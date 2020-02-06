Is Vector Group (VGR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Vector Group (VGR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vector Group is one of 177 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGR's full-year earnings has moved 17.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that VGR has returned about 1.12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0.32% on average. This means that Vector Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VGR belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.37% so far this year, so VGR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on VGR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

