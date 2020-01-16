Is Vector Group (VGR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Vector Group (VGR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vector Group is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 179 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGR's full-year earnings has moved 31.86% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VGR has returned about 1.42% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 1.07% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Vector Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, VGR is a member of the Tobacco industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.30% so far this year, so VGR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to VGR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

