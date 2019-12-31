Is Vector Group (VGR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Vector Group (VGR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vector Group is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 179 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGR's full-year earnings has moved 19.74% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, VGR has moved about 43.53% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 22.62%. This means that Vector Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VGR belongs to the Tobacco industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.46% this year, meaning that VGR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track VGR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

