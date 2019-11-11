Is Vector Group (VGR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Vector Group (VGR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Vector Group is one of 180 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGR's full-year earnings has moved 19.74% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, VGR has moved about 21.40% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 16.85%. As we can see, Vector Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, VGR is a member of the Tobacco industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.57% so far this year, so VGR is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to VGR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

