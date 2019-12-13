Is Vector Group (VGR) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Vector Group (VGR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Vector Group is one of 179 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGR's full-year earnings has moved 19.74% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, VGR has returned 35.97% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 20.05% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Vector Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, VGR belongs to the Tobacco industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.22% this year, meaning that VGR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on VGR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

