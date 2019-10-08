Is Vector Group (VGR) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Vector Group (VGR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Vector Group is one of 180 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VGR's full-year earnings has moved 54.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, VGR has gained about 23.13% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 18.69%. As we can see, Vector Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, VGR belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.90% this year, meaning that VGR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on VGR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

