Is Vaxart Stock A Buy Ahead Of Phase 1 Data Readout?

Biotech company Vaxart’s (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock has rallied by about 40% over the last 5 trading days, with a bulk of the gains coming on Monday. The stock is also up by about 76% since the beginning of 2021, compared to the S&P 500 which has gained just about 3% over the same time frame. Vaxart is looking to develop a unique Covid-19 vaccine that can be administered via tablets, eliminating the need for a needle-based injection. Although there wasn’t much news from the company to warrant a move of this magnitude in the last few days, investors are buying into the stock in anticipation of its phase 1 data readout, which is likely to happen in the coming days. Vaxart’s vaccine began its phase 1 study in October with results expected toward the end of January. Although Vaxart’s candidate lags behind the likes of Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, which already have highly effective shots on the market, an oral vaccine could still be a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19, as it would speed up vaccination efforts and reduce strain on the healthcare system.

Now, are further gains on the horizon for Vaxart stock? Per our machine learning model, which analyzes 5 years of trading data, Vaxart stock actually has a 51% chance of a decline over the next month. See our analysis How Has Vaxart Stock Fared Over The Last Week? That being said, with a big proof point likely coming up in the form of the phase 1 data readout, the stock could see big moves in either direction. With a market cap of just about $1.1 billion as of Monday, January 25th, the stock likely has room for another rally if results are viewed as being positive.

While Vaxart may have moved, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Pfizer vs Merck.

