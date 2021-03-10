Markets
Is Varonis the Most Underrated Cybersecurity Stock?

Neil Rozenbaum The Motley Fool
In this video, I will be talking about a cybersecurity company called Varonis (NASDAQ: VRNS). Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies such as Okta, Crowdstrike, and many others. Their business model is similar to Adobe. They offer various services/licenses on a subscription basis.

With remote work becoming the norm and everything going through the cloud, protecting your data is more important than ever.

Neil Rozenbaum owns shares of Varonis Systems. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Adobe Systems, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Okta, and Varonis Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyNeil Rozenbaum is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

VRNS

