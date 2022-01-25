Is Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Varonis Systems's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Varonis Systems had US$223.6m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$813.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$589.8m.

NasdaqGS:VRNS Debt to Equity History January 25th 2022

A Look At Varonis Systems' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Varonis Systems had liabilities of US$181.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$299.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$813.4m and US$71.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$403.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Varonis Systems could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Varonis Systems has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Varonis Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Varonis Systems wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 33%, to US$359m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Varonis Systems?

While Varonis Systems lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$7.3m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. We think its revenue growth of 33% is a good sign. There's no doubt fast top line growth can cure all manner of ills, for a stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Varonis Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.