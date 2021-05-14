Is Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Varonis Systems's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Varonis Systems had US$220.1m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$824.0m in cash, so it actually has US$603.8m net cash.

How Healthy Is Varonis Systems' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:VRNS Debt to Equity History May 14th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Varonis Systems had liabilities of US$179.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$280.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$824.0m as well as receivables valued at US$51.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$416.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Varonis Systems could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Varonis Systems has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Varonis Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Varonis Systems reported revenue of US$313m, which is a gain of 24%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Varonis Systems?

While Varonis Systems lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$2.0m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. We think its revenue growth of 24% is a good sign. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Varonis Systems .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.