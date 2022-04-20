Is Vanguard Windsor-I Investor (VWNDX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Vanguard Windsor-I Investor (VWNDX) is a potential starting point. VWNDX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

VWNDX is a part of the Vanguard Group family of funds, a company based out of Malvern, PA. Vanguard Windsor-I Investor made its debut in October of 1958, and since then, VWNDX has accumulated about $5.49 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 12.49%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 17.8%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.96%, the standard deviation of VWNDX over the past three years is 20.87%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 18.23% compared to the category average of 14.9%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.05, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. VWNDX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -3.38, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 88.95% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $115.11 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Technology

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VWNDX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.30% compared to the category average of 0.99%. From a cost perspective, VWNDX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard Windsor-I Investor ( VWNDX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Vanguard Windsor-I Investor ( VWNDX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

