Is Vanguard U.S. Value Fund (VUVLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Large Cap Value fund category, a potential starting could be Vanguard U.S. Value Fund (VUVLX). VUVLX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Large Cap Value mutual funds invest in stocks with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value; this value investing strategy often leads to low P/E ratios and high dividend yields, though growth levels are often curtailed. The high-growth opportunity of these funds are slowed even further, as large-cap securities are generally in stable industries with low to moderate growth prospects. Therefore, Large Cap Value funds are usually more appealing to investors who are interested in a stable income stream.

History of Fund/Manager

Vanguard Group is responsible for VUVLX, and the company is based out of Malvern, PA. The Vanguard U.S. Value Fund made its debut in July of 2000 and VUVLX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.41 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, James P. Stetler, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2008.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. VUVLX has a 5-year annualized total return of 5.51% and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 6.87%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 11.9%, the standard deviation of VUVLX over the past three years is 13.53%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 12.53% compared to the category average of 11.87%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should always remember the downsides to a potential investment, and this segment carries some risks one should be aware of. In VUVLX's case, the fund lost 51.91% in the most recent bear market and underperformed comparable funds by 1%. This means that the fund could possibly be a worse choice than its peers during a down market environment.

Even still, the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.99, so investors should note that it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. VUVLX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -4.01, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 97.75% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $93.17 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Non-Durable Technology

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VUVLX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.22% compared to the category average of 0.99%. So, VUVLX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $3,000, and each subsequent investment should be at least $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard U.S. Value Fund ( VUVLX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

Don't stop here for your research on Large Cap Value funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio. Make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for more information about the world of funds, and feel free to compare VUVLX to its peers as well for additional information. If you are more of a stock investor, make sure to also check out our Zacks Rank, and our full suite of tools we have available for novice and professional investors alike.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.