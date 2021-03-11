Is Vanguard Total International Stock Index AD (VTIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you're looking for an Index fund category, then a possible option is Vanguard Total International Stock Index AD (VTIAX). While this fund is not tracked by the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we were able to examine other factors like performance, volatility, and cost.

VTIAX is a part of the Vanguard Group family of funds, a company based out of Malvern, PA. Since Vanguard Total International Stock Index AD made its debut in November of 2010, VTIAX has garnered more than $74.83 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by Michael Perre who has been in charge of the fund since November of 2010.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. VTIAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 11.33% and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.68%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 15.32%, the standard deviation of VTIAX over the past three years is 18.16%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 15.27% compared to the category average of 12.83%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.9, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -3.14, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, VTIAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.11% compared to the category average of 0.80%. So, VTIAX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $1.

