Is Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund (VTMFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Allocation Balanced fund category, Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund (VTMFX) could be a potential option. VTMFX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

The world of Zacks' Allocation Balanced funds is an area filled with options, such as VTMFX. These funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. For investors, Allocation Balanced funds can provide an entry point into diversified mutual funds, and present core holding options for a portfolio of funds.

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VTMFX. Since Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund made its debut in September of 1994, VTMFX has garnered more than $6.90 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 9.89%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 8.83%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of VTMFX over the past three years is 9.85% compared to the category average of 10.03%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 7.87% compared to the category average of 8.06%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.51, so investors should note that it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a positive alpha of 1.03. This means that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 83.89% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $256.12 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Other Technology

With turnover at about 28%, this fund is making fewer trades than the average comparable fund.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, VTMFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.09% compared to the category average of 0.89%. From a cost perspective, VTMFX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $10,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Overall, Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund ( VTMFX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund ( VTMFX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

