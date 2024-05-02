Is Vanguard Target Retirement 2025 Fund (VTTVX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Are you on the hunt for a Target Date fund? You should think about starting with Vanguard Target Retirement 2025 Fund (VTTVX). VTTVX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

VTTVX finds itself in the Vanguard Group family, based out of Malvern, PA. Vanguard Target Retirement 2025 Fund made its debut in October of 2003, and since then, VTTVX has accumulated about $77.47 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 6.3%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.28%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of VTTVX over the past three years is 11.43% compared to the category average of 11.25%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 11.79% compared to the category average of 11.57%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.62, so investors should note that it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. VTTVX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -3.65, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, VTTVX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.08% compared to the category average of 0.38%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, VTTVX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

