Is Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity (VSTCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity (VSTCX) is a potential starting point. VSTCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VSTCX. The Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity made its debut in April of 2006 and VSTCX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.34 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Cesar Orosco, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2021.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. VSTCX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.03% and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 12.02%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 24.72%, the standard deviation of VSTCX over the past three years is 25.47%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 23.13% compared to the category average of 22.25%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.18, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a negative alpha of -4.34, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 98.81% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, with an average market capitalization of $3.51 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Industrial Cyclical Technology

Turnover is 70%, which means this fund makes more trades per year than the comparable average.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, VSTCX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.26% compared to the category average of 1.09%. VSTCX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity ( VSTCX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity ( VSTCX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Zacks Investment Research

