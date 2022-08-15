Is Vanguard STAR Fund (VGSTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, a place to start could be Vanguard STAR Fund (VGSTX). VGSTX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

VGSTX is a part of the Vanguard Group family of funds, a company based out of Malvern, PA. Vanguard STAR Fund made its debut in March of 1985, and since then, VGSTX has accumulated about $23.31 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Michael Perre is the fund's current manager and has held that role since August of 2008.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. VGSTX has a 5-year annualized total return of 7.14% and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 7.15%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 12.84%, the standard deviation of VGSTX over the past three years is 13.87%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 12.22% compared to the category average of 11.4%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.68, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. VGSTX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -1.9, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VGSTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.31% compared to the category average of 0.86%. From a cost perspective, VGSTX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard STAR Fund ( VGSTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Vanguard STAR Fund ( VGSTX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

