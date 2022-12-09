Is Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Institutional (VRGWX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You may want to consider Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Institutional (VRGWX) as a possible option. VRGWX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

History of Fund/Manager

VRGWX is a part of the Vanguard Group family of funds, a company based out of Malvern, PA. Since Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Institutional made its debut in September of 2010, VRGWX has garnered more than $2.51 billion in assets. Walter Nejman is the fund's current manager and has held that role since December of 2015.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 12.51%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.67%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, VRGWX's standard deviation comes in at 23.32%, compared to the category average of 23.37%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 20.49% compared to the category average of 20.72%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.07, so it is likely going to be more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a positive alpha of 1.55, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 99.47% of its assets in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $542.53 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Retail Trade

Turnover is 2%, which means this fund makes fewer trades than its comparable peers.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VRGWX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.07% compared to the category average of 0.78%. VRGWX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $5 million, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Bottom Line

