Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Admiral (VMVAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Have you been searching for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You might want to begin with Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Admiral (VMVAX). While this fund is not tracked by the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we were able to examine other factors like performance, volatility, and cost.

History of Fund/Manager

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VMVAX. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Admiral made its debut in September of 2011, and since then, VMVAX has accumulated about $11.66 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Donald Butler, has been in charge of the fund since September of 2011.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 6.61%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 20.86%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, VMVAX's standard deviation comes in at 19.28%, compared to the category average of 20.84%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 21.26% compared to the category average of 18.62%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.05, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -4.09. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

Currently, this mutual fund is holding 94.62% stock in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $23.91 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance

Utilities

Industrial Cyclical

Turnover is 18%, which means this fund makes fewer trades than the average comparable fund.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, VMVAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.07% compared to the category average of 1.08%. VMVAX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Bottom Line

