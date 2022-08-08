Is Vanguard Information Technology Index Admiral (VITAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Investors in search of a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund might want to consider looking at Vanguard Information Technology Index Admiral (VITAX). While this fund is not tracked by the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we were able to examine other factors like performance, volatility, and cost.

History of Fund/Manager

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VITAX. Vanguard Information Technology Index Admiral made its debut in January of 2004, and since then, VITAX has accumulated about $5.57 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Walter Nejman who has been in charge of the fund since December of 2015.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. VITAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 19.53% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 16.76%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. VITAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 22% compared to the category average of 24.89%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 20.59% compared to the category average of 23.05%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. VITAX has a 5-year beta of 1.12, which means it is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. VITAX's 5-year performance has produced a positive alpha of 6.78, which means managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

This fund is currently holding about 98.06% stock in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $576.70 billion. With turnover at about 4%, this fund is making fewer trades than the average comparable fund.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, VITAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.10% compared to the category average of 1.30%. VITAX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $100,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $1.

Bottom Line

Don't stop here for your research on Mutual Fund Equity Report funds.

