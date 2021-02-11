Is Vanguard Growth Index Admiral (VIGAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Large Cap Growth funds, consider Vanguard Growth Index Admiral (VIGAX) as a possibility. VIGAX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

Objective

VIGAX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.

History of Fund/Manager

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VIGAX. Since Vanguard Growth Index Admiral made its debut in November of 2000, VIGAX has garnered more than $53.92 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by Gerard O'Reilly who has been in charge of the fund since November of 2000.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. VIGAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 21.57% and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 19.9%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. VIGAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 19.99% compared to the category average of 15.67%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 16.22% compared to the category average of 13.24%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.04, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. VIGAX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 4.27, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 92.68% of its assets in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $406.09 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Retail Trade

Turnover is about 6%, so those in charge of the fund make fewer trades than its comparable peers.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, VIGAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.05% compared to the category average of 1.03%. From a cost perspective, VIGAX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $1.

Bottom Line

