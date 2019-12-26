Is Vanguard Capital Value Investor (VCVLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mid Cap Value funds, consider Vanguard Capital Value Investor (VCVLX) as a possibility. VCVLX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify VCVLX in the Mid Cap Value category, an area rife with potential choices. Mid Cap Value mutual funds aim to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. A mid-cap company usually holds a market capitalization of between $2 billion and $10 billion.

History of Fund/Manager

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VCVLX. Since Vanguard Capital Value Investor made its debut in December of 2001, VCVLX has garnered more than $843.13 million in assets. David W. Palmer is the fund's current manager and has held that role since December of 2009.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 2.6%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 7.97%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. VCVLX's standard deviation over the past three years is 14.37% compared to the category average of 14.76%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 16.5% compared to the category average of 13.97%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should always remember the downsides to a potential investment, and this segment carries some risks one should be aware of. In VCVLX's case, the fund lost 62.68% in the most recent bear market and underperformed comparable funds by 11%. This could mean that the fund is a worse choice than comparable funds during a bear market.

Nevertheless, with a 5-year beta of 1.23, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -9.13. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

As of the last filing date, the mutual fund has 92.16% of its assets in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $65.02 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, VCVLX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.28% compared to the category average of 1.15%. So, VCVLX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $3,000, and each subsequent investment should be at least $1.

Bottom Line

Overall, Vanguard Capital Value Investor ( VCVLX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.

