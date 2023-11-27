Is VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) debuted on 10/04/2022, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Van Eck. SMOT has been able to amass assets over $200.55 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, SMOT seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US SML-MID CAP MOAT FOCUS ID.

The Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index tracks the overall performance of small and mid-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.49% for SMOT, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.22%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector - about 20.60% of the portfolio. Industrials and Information Technology round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) accounts for about 1.82% of the fund's total assets, followed by Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) and Itt Inc (ITT).

SMOT's top 10 holdings account for about 15.56% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has added about 5.99% so far, and is up about 2.60% over the last 12 months (as of 11/27/2023). SMOT has traded between $25.84 and $31.24 in this past 52-week period.

With about 101 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $46.25 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $324.54 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT): ETF Research Reports

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT): ETF Research Reports

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.