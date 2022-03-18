Is Van Eck Emerging Markets Y (EMRYX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers should not consider taking a look at Van Eck Emerging Markets Y (EMRYX) at this time. EMRYX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Van Eck is based in New York, NY, and is the manager of EMRYX. Van Eck Emerging Markets Y made its debut in May of 2010, and since then, EMRYX has accumulated about $922.60 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. David A. Semple is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2010.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 4.41%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 0.86%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, EMRYX's standard deviation comes in at 20.85%, compared to the category average of 15.6%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 19.22% compared to the category average of 13.91%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.88, so investors should note that it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. EMRYX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -7.21, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, EMRYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.10% compared to the category average of 1.16%. EMRYX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Van Eck Emerging Markets Y ( EMRYX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Van Eck Emerging Markets Y ( EMRYX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

