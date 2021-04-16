Is Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Valero Energy (VLO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Valero Energy is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO's full-year earnings has moved 1,437.81% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, VLO has gained about 27.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 17.65% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Valero Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VLO belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.81% this year, meaning that VLO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track VLO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

