Is Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Valero Energy (VLO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Valero Energy is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO's full-year earnings has moved 461.37% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that VLO has returned about 26.89% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 18.03% on average. As we can see, Valero Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VLO belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.37% so far this year, so VLO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track VLO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

