Is Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Valero Energy (VLO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Valero Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Valero Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, VLO has moved about 70.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 37.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Valero Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS). The stock is up 84.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 140%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Valero Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38.7% this year, meaning that VLO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #41. The industry has moved +13.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Valero Energy and Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B as they could maintain their solid performance.

