Is VALE (VALE) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. VALE (VALE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VALE and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

VALE is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VALE's full-year earnings has moved 23.72% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, VALE has returned 36.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 19.23% on a year-to-date basis. This means that VALE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VALE belongs to the Mining - Iron industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 42.94% this year, meaning that VALE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on VALE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

