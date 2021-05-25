Is VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is VALE S.A. (VALE). VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.35. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.37. Over the last 12 months, VALE's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.12 and as low as 4.02, with a median of 5.46.

We also note that VALE holds a PEG ratio of 0.13. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VALE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.14. Over the last 12 months, VALE's PEG has been as high as 0.30 and as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.24.

We should also highlight that VALE has a P/B ratio of 2.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.97. Within the past 52 weeks, VALE's P/B has been as high as 3.29 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.96.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that VALE has a P/CF ratio of 7.47. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. VALE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.20. Over the past year, VALE's P/CF has been as high as 14.68 and as low as 6.25, with a median of 10.92.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in VALE S.A.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VALE is an impressive value stock right now.

