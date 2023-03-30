Is Vaalco Energy (EGY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Vaalco Energy (EGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Vaalco Energy is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Vaalco Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGY's full-year earnings has moved 19.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EGY has returned 2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -4.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Vaalco Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.2%.

The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum's current year EPS has increased 38.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Vaalco Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #228 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.8% so far this year, so EGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Marathon Petroleum falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Vaalco Energy and Marathon Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.