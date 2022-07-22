Is Vaalco Energy (EGY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Vaalco Energy (EGY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vaalco Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vaalco Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGY's full-year earnings has moved 53.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EGY has returned 59.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Vaalco Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cheniere Energy (LNG). The stock is up 35.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy's current year EPS has increased 47.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Vaalco Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 72.5% this year, meaning that EGY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cheniere Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved +29.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Vaalco Energy and Cheniere Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.