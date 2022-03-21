Is Vaalco Energy (EGY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Vaalco Energy (EGY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vaalco Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vaalco Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGY's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EGY has gained about 76.6% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 21.1%. As we can see, Vaalco Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PDC Energy (PDCE). The stock is up 40.4% year-to-date.

In PDC Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Vaalco Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 70.2% so far this year, so EGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PDC Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31.9%.

Vaalco Energy and PDC Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.