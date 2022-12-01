Is Using Your Credit Card About to Get Cheaper?

When it comes to credit card processing, Visa and Mastercard are practically the only game in town. Here, we'll tell you how retailers are fighting back and how, if they are successful, you may save money.

Swipe fees

Each time you pay for a purchase with a credit card, big banks and credit card networks like Visa and Mastercard charge the merchant over 2% of your total bill. That means if your purchase rings up at $100, the merchant gets to keep $98 and $2 goes to the card network.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

It doesn't sound too bad, does it? The problem is this: Those transaction fees have more than doubled over the past decade, and last year, big banks and card networks were paid a record $137.8 billion in swipe fees alone.

According to the Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC), Visa and Mastercard control more than 80% of the market. Because they're in control, Visa and Mastercard block competitors from taking over a greater portion of the business. They're able to restrict credit card processing to their own networks, meaning it's Visa and Mastercard that rake in the lion's share of swipe fees.

A call for change

MPC recently sent a letter to each member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, asking lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow other payment networks to process bank card transactions.

According to the more than 1,800 retailers nationwide who signed the letter, doing so would create competition over fees, security, and service. The hope is that such competition will drive down the cost of swipe fees, much as it did in 2011 after debit transactions were opened to competition.

A huge deal for some businesses

Jennifer Hatcher, chief public policy officer for Food Marketing Institute (FMI), explained that swipe fees amount to the second- or third-highest expense for most businesses, after labor and rent. For a business like a supermarket, where profit margins are infamously low to begin with, swipe fees often exceed the profit margin. If they want to keep the doors open, supermarkets must pass the cost of swipe fees along to their customers.

According to MPC, the cost of swipe fees drove up consumer prices by approximately $900 per family last year. How much money American families will be able to keep tucked away in their checking accounts if Congress acts is yet to be determined.

Any bill passed would only apply to financial institutions with at least $100 billion in assets. This includes about 30 of the largest banks in the country and one credit union. Smaller banks and credit unions would not be impacted.

Card networks and large banks fight back

As might be expected, credit card networks and large banks are represented by a lobbyist group called the Electronic Payments Coalition (EPC). According to the EPC, allowing other networks to process transactions would add billions of dollars to large retailers. Lobbyists also claim that credit card rewards programs would be impacted, cybersecurity protection would be weakened, and access to credit would be reduced if Congress were to pass a bill allowing for competition.

Time will tell if Congress is willing to act on the merchant's request by opening up the process to more than the two biggest players.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.