Is USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of USANA Health Sciences (USNA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

USANA Health Sciences is one of 931 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USNA's full-year earnings has moved 4.65% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, USNA has returned 6.93% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.03%. As we can see, USANA Health Sciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, USNA belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 181 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.81% so far this year, meaning that USNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track USNA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

