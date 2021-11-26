Is USANA Health Sciences, Inc.'s (NYSE:USNA) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

USANA Health Sciences' (NYSE:USNA) stock is up by 4.2% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on USANA Health Sciences' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for USANA Health Sciences is:

34% = US$136m ÷ US$399m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.34 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

USANA Health Sciences' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, USANA Health Sciences has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 25% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, USANA Health Sciences was able to see a decent net income growth of 8.5% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that USANA Health Sciences' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 28% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:USNA Past Earnings Growth November 26th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for USNA? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is USANA Health Sciences Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

USANA Health Sciences doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that USANA Health Sciences' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

