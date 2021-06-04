Is USA Truck (USAK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

USA Truck (USAK) is a stock many investors are watching right now. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.77. Over the past year, USAK's Forward P/E has been as high as 371.25 and as low as 6.87, with a median of 10.23.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is USAK's P/B ratio of 1.63. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. USAK's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.97. USAK's P/B has been as high as 2.09 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 1.15, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in USA Truck's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, USAK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

