Is USA Truck (USAK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is USA Truck (USAK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

USA Truck is one of 142 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAK's full-year earnings has moved 24.20% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, USAK has moved about 82.19% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 15.44%. As we can see, USA Truck is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, USAK belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.48% this year, meaning that USAK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track USAK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.