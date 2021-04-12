Is USA Truck (USAK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is USA Truck (USAK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

USA Truck is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 143 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAK's full-year earnings has moved 39.49% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, USAK has returned 102.91% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 10.62%. This means that USA Truck is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, USAK is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.84% so far this year, so USAK is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to USAK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.