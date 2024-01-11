Is US Foods (USFD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has US Foods (USFD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

US Foods is one of 193 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. US Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USFD's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, USFD has moved about 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -4.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that US Foods is outperforming its peers so far this year.

22nd Century Group (XXII) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.5%.

Over the past three months, 22nd Century Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 53.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, US Foods belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.3% so far this year, so USFD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

22nd Century Group, however, belongs to the Tobacco industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved -4.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track US Foods and 22nd Century Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

22nd Century Group, Inc (XXII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.