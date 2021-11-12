Is US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is US Foods Holding's Net Debt?

As you can see below, US Foods Holding had US$5.30b of debt at October 2021, down from US$5.61b a year prior. However, it does have US$772.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$4.53b.

How Strong Is US Foods Holding's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:USFD Debt to Equity History November 12th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that US Foods Holding had liabilities of US$2.85b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$6.08b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$772.0m in cash and US$1.75b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$6.41b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$7.79b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on US Foods Holding's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.9 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7 hit our confidence in US Foods Holding like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Looking on the bright side, US Foods Holding boosted its EBIT by a silky 72% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if US Foods Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, US Foods Holding recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 84% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Both US Foods Holding's ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow and its EBIT growth rate gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. But truth be told its net debt to EBITDA had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about US Foods Holding's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with US Foods Holding (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

