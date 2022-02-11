Is Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.'s (NYSE:UBA) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Urstadt Biddle Properties' (NYSE:UBA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.0% over the past month. We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Urstadt Biddle Properties' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Urstadt Biddle Properties is:

7.9% = US$51m ÷ US$643m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Urstadt Biddle Properties' Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

On the face of it, Urstadt Biddle Properties' ROE is not much to talk about. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 6.9%, we may spare it some thought. But Urstadt Biddle Properties saw a five year net income decline of 12% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

So, as a next step, we compared Urstadt Biddle Properties' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 8.6% in the same period.

NYSE:UBA Past Earnings Growth February 11th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Urstadt Biddle Properties Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 98%, implying that it retains only 2.1% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

Additionally, Urstadt Biddle Properties has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 60% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 14%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Urstadt Biddle Properties. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

