Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Urban Outfitters (URBN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Urban Outfitters is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that URBN has returned about 16.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Urban Outfitters is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Yum China Holdings (YUMC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16%.

In Yum China Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, meaning that URBN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Yum China Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +7.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Urban Outfitters and Yum China Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

