Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. URBN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that URBN has a P/B ratio of 2.21. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.12. Over the past 12 months, URBN's P/B has been as high as 2.94 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 2.09.

Finally, our model also underscores that URBN has a P/CF ratio of 6.59. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 8.01. Within the past 12 months, URBN's P/CF has been as high as 12.99 and as low as 4.26, with a median of 6.56.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Urban Outfitters's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, URBN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

