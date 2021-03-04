Is Upwork (UPWK) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Upwork (UPWK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Upwork is one of 627 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UPWK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPWK's full-year earnings has moved 27.66% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, UPWK has gained about 33.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 2.92% on average. This means that Upwork is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, UPWK belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.26% so far this year, meaning that UPWK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to UPWK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

