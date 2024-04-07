Is UPS Stock Going to $180? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

Wall Street analysts are divided over UPS (NYSE: UPS). While several of them lowered their price targets on the stock after the company's recent Investor and Analyst Day presentation, Redburn Atlantic analyst Oliver Holmes raised his rating to "buy" from "neutral" with a $180 price target. That would represent an 18% gain from its current price. Let's consider the thinking behind this view.

An analyst upgrade for UPS

According to Thefly.com, Holmes argues that UPS is nearing a trough in key metrics, including volume and margin. Indeed, UPS management believes its volume growth will turn positive sometime in the second quarter and then improve throughout the year.

In addition, its 2026 targets make the stock look attractive, mainly due to underlying improvements in the company's focus areas, like small and medium-sized businesses and healthcare on the revenue side. Meanwhile, on the cost side, investments in technology and site consolidations should control labor costs and improve productivity.

In addition, UPS has a growth opportunity coming from winning back customers lost last year due to a protracted labor dispute – many customers diverted volumes in fear of a strike.

A potential issue for UPS

While I agree with the analyst's thinking, a concern causes me to be slightly cautious about the stock. As discussed previously, CFO Brian Newman's update on first-quarter earnings expectations -- adjusted operating profit is expected to decline by 40% -- leaves the company with much to do to make its implied first-half guidance.

Moreover, management is relying on increases in revenue per piece in an industry that is currently in a state where supply exceeds demand. As such, cautious investors will want to hear what management says about its full-year 2024 guidance when it gives its first-quarter earnings on April 23.

The last thing investors will want to hear is that UPS is struggling to meet its full-year 2024 guidance, as it will also call into question its three-year targets. On a more positive note, if management does confirm it's on track to meet the targets and volumes are already or are about to turn positive on a year-over-year basis, then don't be surprised if the stock moves higher in late April.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 4, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.