Is Upland Software (UPLD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Upland Software (UPLD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Upland Software is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 633 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. UPLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPLD's full-year earnings has moved 21.94% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, UPLD has moved about 36.35% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.49%. This means that Upland Software is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, UPLD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.44% this year, meaning that UPLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track UPLD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

